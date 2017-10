× Chicken Truck Overturns On U.S. 412

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) — A truck carrying raw chicken overturned Tuesday (Oct. 10) on U.S. 412 near Hindsville, according to Arkansas State Police.

The wreck happened about 2:50 p.m., just east of Arkansas 45. The wreck was confined mostly to the shoulder of the highway and didn’t block traffic, police said.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.