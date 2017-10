× Elderly Waldron Man Dead After Crashing Into Fence

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A Waldron man is dead after colliding into a fence during a collision, according to Arkansas State Police.

William Owens, 78, was traveling west on Highway 80 before the collision happened, according to ASP.

Police said it happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9), and no one else was in the vehicle with Owens.