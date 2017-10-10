× Garrett’s Blog: Raw Afternoon; Chilly Night Ahead!

Current temperatures this afternoon continue in the 50s with breezy NW winds making it feel more like the 40s.

In the last 24-hours temperatures are down as much as 30º compared to this time yesterday.

Thick cloud cover won’t budge much today with very little warming (if any) expected for the remainder of the afternoon.

Highs should be kept into the 50s everywhere.

Chilly weather will continue into the overnight with lows falling into the 40s or even upper 30s across NW Arkansas.