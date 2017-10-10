Greenwood Police Searching For Missing Teen

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Joshua Thomas Graham after the teen reportedly went missing after school..

According to Chief Will Dawson, Graham was last seen at Greenwood High School at 3 p.m. Monday (Oct. 9) wearing black shorts, gray shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with a blue backpack.

Police said Graham may be accompanied by a non-custodial parent or non-custodial family members and could be in route to the Elk City, Oklahoma area.

Graham is 5 foot 2 inches, 140 to 160 pounds with brown hair.

If you see the teen, contact Greenwood Police at 479) 996-4119.