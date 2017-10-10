× Kopps To Miss 2018 Baseball Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As Arkansas gets set to start their annual fall ‘World Series’, coach Dave Van Horn said the Razorbacks will be without a key arm for the upcoming season.

The Hogs’ coach told reporters on Tuesday that right-hander Kevin Kopps will miss the 2018 baseball season after undergoing Tommy John surgery two weeks ago after suffering an injury to his right elbow in practice.

Kopps had a 3.31 ERA in 49 innings of work while he struck out 40 and allowed 46 hits in 22 total appearances.