BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for 82-year-old Theodore Mincer, according to the Bella Vista Police Department.

Police said he went missing from his home on Evanston Drive and did not show up for a doctor’s appointment in Bentonville Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning, according to police.

Police said Mincer was found in Pineville and is being escorted home.