NWACC Nursing Student Heartbroken After NCLEX Discovery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)-- A nursing student at the Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has spoken out after learning students with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status would not be able to get a license.

5NEWS agreed to keep this student's identity hidden because she fears that if her status gets out she could be kicked out of the nursing program.

This student's family moved from Guatemala years ago when she was just a few years old.

She has DACA status and said she was heartbroken when she learned that she would be ineligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination, or the NCLEX, to get her license.

“I don’t get why they are not letting us get a license. I don’t get why they aren’t letting us get more than just temporary protection status if we are all employed, if we’re all going to school," the student said. "We’re all trying to get better and give back to the community. We’re hard workers and it’s not fair.”

She continued to say that someone came into her class on Thursday, asked if there were any DACA students, and then announced the discovery made earlier in the year.

She said all she could do is call her mom in tears.

“She said, 'Well just hang in there, don’t quit. Something’s going to come in March whenever Congress decides whatever they are going to replace DACA with and if anything you can move to one of the three states. Just don’t give up because that’s what you want to do,'” the student said.

The school informed students that if they do have DACA status and would like to continue in the program, they can still graduate.

In order to take the NCLEX, they would have to go to either California, New York, or Washington state to do so.

The student said she would do this if she had to but would like to stay in Arkansas.

She dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner or even going to med school but is concerned as more roadblocks keep getting placed in her way.

“That kind of defeats the purpose of the DACA program which is to help you become something and give back to the community but they are kind of not letting us," the student said.

She plans to stay in the program and continue with her studies.

NWACC told 5NEWS on Oct. 6 that they will not kick out any student in the program because of their status.