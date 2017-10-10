Rainy and Stormy Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One more round of showers and storms arrived early Tuesday morning and spread throughout the entire area. Some folks picked up 0.5 inches of rain!

Here are the end times for the rain, ending first in NW Arkansas and lingering a bit more for the River Valley. Cloudy skies will last throughout most of the day, but a few peaks of sunshine will be possible especially in the River Valley and Boston Mountains by sunset.

As the cold front pushes through today, the showers will weaken and cloudy, windy, and cool air will move in for the rest of your Tuesday. Winds will be around 10-15 MPH today with gusts near 20 MPH.

-Matt