Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Man In Bella Vista

BELLA VITSA (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Theodore Mincer, according to the Bella Vista Police Department.

Police said he went missing from his home on Evanston Drive and did not show up for a doctor’s appointment in Bentonville Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning, according to police.

He might be driving a maroon Chevy Avalanche with AR tags 163-VRV. His car has a Hawkeyes vanity plate on the front and a Donald Trump sticker on the rear bumper.

Police said he was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown and tan sweater and a tan jacket.

If you have any information call Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.