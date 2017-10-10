Surgical “Super Glue” Could Replace Stitches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In case you'd prefer to avoid the old needle and thread treatment, scientists have created a kind of super glue that can seal wounds without stitches.

It’s an elastic gel made from a human protein.

The gel solidifies once it comes in contact with tissue surfaces.

Doctors can apply it to an open cut to seal it like a clear Band-Aid; because it’s made from human proteins, it also helps regenerate tissue.

The technology has not yet gone through human trials.

Scientists said it could take three to five years before it becomes available in hospitals.