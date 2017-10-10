× USA Loses To Trinidad & Tobago, Eliminated From World Cup Contention

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – The U.S. men’s national team will only be spectators during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That’s because the USMNT lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night in the final match of the hexagonal group stage. The loss, plus a winning goal from Panama in the dying seconds against Costa Rica gave the Panamanians the third and final direct spot in the group, eliminating Bruce Arena’s squad. Honduras defeated Mexico to earn the fourth spot.

USA needed just a draw to qualify based on the result of the other CONCACAF games (Honduras 3, Mexico 2; Panama 2, Costa Rica 1) but couldn’t come back from two goals down, ending a shocking qualifying campaign.

This marks the first time since 1986 that the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup.