Death Row Inmate In Dismemberment Case Walks Free

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — An Arkansas death row inmate has walked free after spending 17 years in prison.

Charges were dropped against Rickey Dale Newman about 2 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 11).

“He (Newman) wasn’t found innocent. Supreme Court said because of mental diseases and defects, we can’t use any of his confessions he made… he made many confessions… and without those there wasn’t sufficient evidence to go forward with the case,” said Prosecuting Attorney Ron Fields.