Fort Smith Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two have been arrested and one is wanted by police in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Trayveoun Wade Jr. is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery in connection with a robbery that occurred Monday (Oct. 9) at Dollar General, 1701 Grand Ave.

Two employees reported a man armed with a gun and wearing a mask went into the business and demanded money. The suspect fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Fort Smith police.

According to police, two accomplices were with Wade in the getaway car. He, Antonio Givens, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were stopped not far from the crime scene. Givens and the boy were detained for questioning, but Wade fled.

Givens was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond. The boy was arrested on suspicion of unrelated charges, according to police.

Anyone with information about Wade is encouraged to call police at 709-5100.