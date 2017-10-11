Progress Continues On U.S. Marshals Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - More progress is being made on a new state of the art facility to be built in downtown Fort Smith.

The first phase of construction is underway for the U.S. Marshals Museum slated to be built in 2019.

Crews are creating a building pad. This will be where the museum stands once its complete in about two years time. This building pad will be between three to five feet tall and this is going to ensure the building is out of floodplain.

This is a huge milestone for the U.S. Marshals Museum because the preparation work has taken years up until this point. The building pad should be complete in the next two to five weeks. Construction on the actual building should start in the springtime of next year.

5NEWS spoke with Patrick Weeks, President and CEO of U.S. Marshals Museum on 5NEWS This Morning.