Rick's Bakery Announces Second Location In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rick’s Bakery has announced a second location in Northwest Arkansas, with plans to open in Rogers by summer 2019.

“I’m extremely pleased that I have the honor … for all the people that requested all the time from Rogers and Bentonville, they’re gonna’ have another option to get Rick’s Bakery,” said owner Rick Boone.

Boone made the announcement Wednesday (Oct. 11) at his Fayetteville location at 1220 N. College Ave. Boone said he wanted to thank all of the loyal customers who made this expansion possible.

The bakery has been a Fayetteville fixture for 38 years.

“Here’s the next new adventure in our lives and we’re excited about it,” Boone said.