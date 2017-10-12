× Check the Webb: Recent Rain Hasn’t Helped Drought

A new drought update is out and there hasn’t been any change for NW Arkansas or the River Valley over the last week.

So let’s go ahead and start with the obvious bad news. No change in the drought monitor means a good portion of NWA and

the River Valley are still in a moderate drought. But it’s not all bad. We have seen more rain this month, including some showers earlier this week, and

that has kept the drought from growing.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals so far this month.

Fayetteville: 1.26″

XNA: 1.21″

Fort Smith: 1.01″

With more rain chances for both NWA and the River Valley, we’ll hopefully begin making a dent in the drought

affected areas as we head into early next week. A burn ban is still in effect for Johnson County.

-Chris