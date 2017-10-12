Head Lice & Halloween Costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A health alert as we start to get closer to Halloween, doctors said they always see a jump in lice this time of year and your children's costumes may be to blame.

It makes sense once you think about it especially with everyone going into stores trying on masks and wigs leading to accidental lice being spread around.

Here are some tips from doctors, you may feel a little silly at first, but they said wear a swim or shower cap when putting anything on over your hair and face.

After you pick your costume, make sure you disinfect it.

If it's dryer safe, throw it on high for about 45 minutes to kill off anything still living there.