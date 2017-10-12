Jason Aldean Returns To Stage In Tulsa After Las Vegas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA (KFSM) – Country music star Jason Aldean took the stage in Tulsa Thursday (Oct. 12) for the first time since the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

Fans of Aldean filled Tulsa’s BOK Center to show their support for the singer and the victims.

“The fact that he’s rebounding so quickly is a testament to what he belives,” fan Shawn Crawford said.

Aldean took a break from his tour after a gunman fired onto a crowd of people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. He was performing at the time of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500.

“We bought tickets so we could come support him and cheer him on and let him know he’s not alone,” fan Summer Scott said.

Aldean will continue his tour Friday (Oct. 13) in Little Rock.