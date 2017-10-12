× Level 2 Sex Offender Accused Of Raping Fayetteville Girl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Level 2 sex offender is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl for roughly three years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jason Vinson, 42, was arrested Wednesday (Oct. 11) in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl told investigators Vinson had raped her and forced her to touch him when she was 8 and 10 years old, according to the affidavit.

Vinson was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Vinson pleaded guilty in May 2009 to one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault after trying three months earlier to molest a 10-year-old girl, according to court records.

He was sentenced to four years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and required to register as a sex offender.

According to the state Sex Offender Assessment Committee, Level 2 sex offenders are described as moderate risks and typically have a history of sexual offending.

The committee assigns offenders to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401