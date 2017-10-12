× Police: Springdale Man Bit, Hit Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man bit his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s breast and hit her in the head while the pair fought over a phone, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Ruben Perez-Garcia, 18, was arrested Wednesday (Oct. 11) in connection with two counts of felony third-degree domestic battery. Perez-Garcia also faces a misdemeanor charge of interfering with emergency communications.

The woman told police Perez-Garcia assaulted her Wednesday night at after they got into argument about the phone. She said she wanted to call her mother because Perez-Garcia was scaring her. When she tried to take the phone, he bit her breast and hit her.

Police noted the woman was eight months pregnant and observed a fresh bite mark on her breast that broke the skin, according to the report.

Perez-Garcia was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Third-degree battery is a Class A misdemeanor, but can be a Class D felony when committed against a woman the person “knew or should known was pregnant,” according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-26-303.