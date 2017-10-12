× United Way Hosting Fall Volunteer Day; Asking For Volunteers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas is looking for more volunteers to help with United for Impact Day.

Volunteers will help local organizations and with more than 13 nonprofits on Friday (Oct. 13).

Volunteers and groups can still sign up to help on the Fall Impact Day through Thursday (Oct 12). Click here to sign up.

Projects will take place all over Northwest Arkansas from 9 a.m. to Noon.

When signing up, you choose where you want to volunteer and then you’re assigned a team.

United for Impact Day volunteer projects include outdoor maintenance, organization and beautification, planting flowers and working on gardens, and inside cleaning, organizing and painting.

According to the United Way, an hour of work is valued at $19.14. Volunteers will average about four hours during Impact Day, which saves our community hundreds of dollars.