Ambulance Service Expanding In SE Benton County

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Benton County and Mercy Emergency Medical Services have partnered to expand ambulance service to residents in southeastern Benton County, according to a news release.

The contract will begin Jan. 1 and encompasses the fire districts of the following volunteer fire departments: Beaver Lake, Rocky Branch, Piney Point, Highway 94 East, Hickory Creek and Pleasure Heights. Residents of unincorporated Lowell area are also included.

“This agreement solidifies months of collaboration with these volunteer fire departments and the City of Rogers to evolve ambulance service on the east side of Benton County,” said County Judge Barry Moehring said.

“With the addition of Mercy operated ambulances in those east side locations, we can improve response times and ultimately the quality of care for our citizens.”

This arrangement is also a $284,032.91 cost savings measure in 2018, according to the release.

Currently, Beaver Lake covers the Beaver Lake area and also responds to calls for Rocky Branch and Piney Point with Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance service. Rogers Fire Department is dispatched if necessary for advanced life support (ALS) services. With this agreement, Mercy ALS services will respond to all southeast Benton County calls.

Beaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Whisenant says this addition of local ALS service for all of southeast Benton County will improve the community’s wellbeing.

“Working together, Mercy and Beaver Lake Fire Department are achieving local ALS service, which is another demonstration of ours and Benton County’s commitment to excellence in public safety,” Whisenant said.

Bob Patterson, Executive Director of Emergency Medical Services for Mercy Health, says he looks forward to working with Benton County and improve the health care services for citizens.

“We’re going to be further improving response times to the Eastern corridor of Benton County. During a medical emergency, every second counts, so this means improving the health care for patients,” Patterson said.

“An advanced life support ambulance also provides a higher level of care and additional treatment options so that patients can be better stabilized before their arrival in the emergency room.”