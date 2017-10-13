× Cold Front Brings Rain and Fall Temperatures This Weekend

We’ll remain warm through Saturday, but overnight Saturday into early Sunday our next cold front arrives. Showers and T-Storms will be a good possibility for all of NW Arkansas and the River Valley as the cold front moves through.

While any rainfall is good rainfall for us right now, we could see rain totals reaching upwards of 1/2″ for some of us.

High temperatures will be much cooler Sunday as well and look to remain cooler for much of next week.

I’m looking forward to some cooler weather!

-Chris