× Franklin County Deputies Searching For Fleeing Suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that fled from police Friday morning (Oct. 13).

Police said the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road along Highway 96 when he was pulled over by Sheriff Anthony Boen. According to Boen, the driver was complying with him, but suddenly took off and almost ran over the sheriff as he sped away.

Boen said deputies are looking for a dark blue Chevrolet four-door pickup-truck in Franklin County. The driver is described as a white male, mid-thirties with a beard and sandy-colored hair.

More details about the suspect are expected to be released soon.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.