FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The famous Goodyear Blimp arrived in Fayetteville on Friday (Oct. 13).

The blimp embarked on its 2,600-mile cross-country journey on Sunday (Oct. 8), and is traveling from Ohio to Los Angeles over a span of 19 days.

The blimp is expected to depart Fayetteville on Sunday (Oct. 15).