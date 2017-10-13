Suspect In Fort Smith High-Speed Chase Involving Multiple Agencies Now In Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A suspect from a high-speed chase in Fort Smith is now in custody, police said.

The pursuit started on Zero Street, and ended at the Village South Apartments by River Valley Inn and Suites, police said. Fort Smith police, Greenwood police, and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the pursuit.

An officer told 5NEWS a Gray-Mac construction worker's truck was stolen from a travel plaza in Pocola. The worker walked into the the store and the suspect jumped in the truck and took off, police said.

Police said an officer was almost hit during the pursuit, and several cars were hit on Phoenix Avenue.

This is a developing story.