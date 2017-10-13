× Man Wanted For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Another at Gunpoint

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say threatened to kill a relative at gunpoint.

David McBride, 33, of the Sugarloaf area is wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said McBride may be armed and is considered dangerous.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 5 feet, 7 inches, 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, authorities said.

McBride may be driving an old-model, red Chevrolet truck or a small brown truck of an unknown make and model, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about McBride is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.