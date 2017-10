Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may be putting honey in your tea or on your yogurt for breakfast as we speak, but chances are, that honey you're eating contains pesticides.

A study shows about 75% of honey from around the world contains some pesticides.

The sweet liquid was collected from nearly 200 sites around the world.

Of the honey sampled, North America had the highest proportion of samples that had pesticides; Asia was the second and Europe the third.