× Rogers Police Search For Victoria’s Secret Thieves

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for the public’s help in finding two women accused of stealing more than $1,600 of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

The women allegedly stole the items about 5:50 p.m. Oct. 5 from the store at 3951 W. Perry Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 479-636-4141 and ask for Officer Richard Pahmiyer.