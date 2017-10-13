× State Audit Shows More Than $1 Million Missing From Farmington Accounts

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A former Farmington city employee is accused of failing to deposit more than $1 million in court and general fund revenue, according to a state audit.

An investigative report by the Arkansas Legislative Audit found that Jimmy Story failed to deposit $1,572,022 into the city’s bank accounts between January 2009 and December 2016.

Story, who resigned last winter, had served as the court clerk and city finance director since 1995, according to the report.

The report has been forwarded to the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

The city discovered the discrepancies earlier this year after hiring Story’s replacement, said Mayor Ernie Penn.

Story was able to manipulate the city’s revenue system by taking payments from defendants and keeping the payments out of the court computer system. Story then issued the defendants handwritten receipts.

He kept other city officials in the dark by destroying court records, according to the report.

Story made more than 14,000 unauthorized adjustments to “fabricate reasons that fines, costs and fees collected were not entered into the system,” according to the report.

Kim Weber, a Rogers attorney representing Story, said her client disputes the amount listed in the audit. She added that the federal investigation should be completed soon.