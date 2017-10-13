Volunteers Prepare For 29th Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- You may have seen a mule kick, but have you ever seen one jump?

What started as a friendly competition among raccoon hunters in the late 1980s, is now a staple event in the Pea Ridge community.

"So back in the day of coon hunting they would take the blanket off of the mule of the saddle and put it over the fence and make the mule jump the fence," event chair Nathan See said.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the 29th Annual Mule Jump.

"Last year we had 48 mules and I think this year we're gonna have more than that year," See said.

Volunteer Sue Keith-Eleverston has worked the event for over a decade and comes back each year to watch families pass the tradition down from generation to generation.

"We'll sometimes have three generations, sometimes we'll have people who were here at the very first mule jump .Then we'll have their children and their grandchildren," she said.

The mule jump competition will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Pea Ridge.