Alabama Rolls Past Arkansas For 11th Straight Time

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (KFSM) – Arkansas was considered a long shot to knock off No. 1 ranked Alabama Saturday night and the Crimson Tide quickly showed why.

Alabama broke a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game and dominated from that point as they posted a 41-9 win to send Arkansas to their fourth loss in the first six games of the 2017 season.

Austin Allen did not play for Arkansas and that thrust redshirt freshman Cole Kelley into his first career start. The 6-foot-7 quarterback saw little success but did connect on a three yard touchdown pass to Jordan Jones in the final six minutes of the game.

Kelley finished the game 23-of-42 passing for 200 yards and an interception.

Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC) dominated the line of scrimmage as they ran for more than 300 yards and did it with a handful of different weapons. Damien Harris provided most of the damage has he ran for 125 yards, including the 75-yard run on the game’s first play, and then added another first quarter touchdown as Alabama quickly jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Arkansas struggled to get the ground game going as it had just 27 yards rushing on 29 attempts, an average of less than a yard per attempt.