Fundraiser To Support Youth Bridge Children’s Programs

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A fundraiser is being held to support a local organization that provides support and services to homeless and neglected youth.

Youth Bridge is headquartered in Fayetteville, but provides services to Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Madison, Newton and Washington Counties.

According to the organization's website, Youth Bridge provides youth preventative services, counseling and shelter that strengthens families and builds better communities.

To help fund the event, Nox Stellata: A Starry, Starry Night Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Rogers.

