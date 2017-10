Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The Harbor House is dedicated to helping people down the road to recovery. The agency provides regional alcohol and drug services to those in need. Services includes residential, outpatient, prevention and awareness.

The Harbor House is on a mission to provide a safe harbor of hope and healing for those men and women suffering from addiction. 5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Tyler Limore with details on the program.