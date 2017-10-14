× Multiple Agencies Investigate Deadly Sequoyah County Shooting

GORE (KFSM) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting north of Gore, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

The victim’s family confirmed to 5NEWS that Bob Shanks, 61, of Salina, Kansas, is the person who was killed.

On Saturday (Oct. 14) afternoon, the homeowner at North Highway 100, in Gore, made a 9-1-1 call to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. He told the agency that he shot someone who was trying to enter his home.

Deputies arrived to the home they found a dead man inside.

The homeowner was taken by deputies to the sheriff’s office for questioning.