Multiple Agencies Investigate Deadly Sequoyah County Shooting
GORE (KFSM) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting north of Gore, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.
The victim’s family confirmed to 5NEWS that Bob Shanks, 61, of Salina, Kansas, is the person who was killed.
On Saturday (Oct. 14) afternoon, the homeowner at North Highway 100, in Gore, made a 9-1-1 call to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. He told the agency that he shot someone who was trying to enter his home.
Deputies arrived to the home they found a dead man inside.
The homeowner was taken by deputies to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
“The man who is dead, Shanks, is the father of the homeowner’s ex girlfriend,” said Sheriff Larry Lane, “the father was in town from Kansas, with other family members, for his cousin’s funeral.”
The wife drove Shanks to the home.
“She stayed in the car when the ex-girlfriend’s father approached the door,” said Lane, “and we’re unsure at this time whether or not the ex-girlfriend’s father tried to enter with force or the homeowner allowed him in.”
An investigation is underway and no other details were provided to 5NEWS.
Deputies have a warrant to search the home.