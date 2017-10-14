Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Fall Harvest Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ with Heather Artripe will really get the fall flavors flowing! How does a fall harvest pizza sound? Check out the recipe for this fall crafted pizza below.

Fall Harvest Pizza

Ingredients

4 pita bread

Sweet & Spicy Base

¼ C olive oil

2 T maple syrup

1 T adobe sauce

1 t smoked paprika

½ t cumin

Pinch cayenne

Salt and Pepper to taste

Leftover Roasted Butternut squash

Leftover Roasted Brussel Sprouts

½ red onion, sliced thin

½ apple, sliced thin, toss with lemon juice

4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

Fresh Thyme

Fresh Rosemary, chopped

Directions

Turn broiler on, place pitas on a cookie sheet and place under broiler for 1 minute, flip and do another for 1 minute. Remove and let cool.

Make your sweet and spicy base, whisk everything in a bowl together, taste and adjust as needed.

When your pitas are cool enough to handle, brush some of your base on to the top.

Add a few slices of red onion and apple to each.

Add your butternut squash and Brussel sprouts and sprinkle with 1 oz. goat cheese for each pita.

Place under broiler for 1-2 minutes, watching constantly so nothing burns. Remove from oven.

Top with fresh Thyme and chopped Rosemary

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods