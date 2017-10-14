Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Fall Harvest Pizza

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ with Heather Artripe will really get the fall flavors flowing! How does a fall harvest pizza sound? Check out the recipe for this fall crafted pizza below.
Fall Harvest Pizza
Ingredients
4 pita bread
Sweet & Spicy Base
¼ C olive oil
2 T maple syrup
1 T adobe sauce
1 t smoked paprika
½ t cumin
Pinch cayenne
Salt and Pepper to taste
Leftover Roasted Butternut squash
Leftover Roasted Brussel Sprouts
½ red onion, sliced thin
½ apple, sliced thin, toss with lemon juice
4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
Fresh Thyme
Fresh Rosemary, chopped
Directions
Turn broiler on, place pitas on a cookie sheet and place under broiler for 1 minute, flip and do another for 1 minute. Remove and let cool.
Make your sweet and spicy base, whisk everything in a bowl together, taste and adjust as needed.
When your pitas are cool enough to handle, brush some of your base on to the top.
Add a few slices of red onion and apple to each.
Add your butternut squash and Brussel sprouts and sprinkle with 1 oz. goat cheese for each pita.
Place under broiler for 1-2 minutes, watching constantly so nothing burns. Remove from oven.
Top with fresh Thyme and chopped Rosemary
