× Reports: Allen To Miss Alabama Game

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM)–According to multiple outlets starting quarterback Austin Allen is not expected to play against No. 1 Alabama today. That would imply that the starting job would fall to Cole Kelley.

Allen sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder in the loss to South Carolina. Allen is currently 11th amongst SEC quarterbacks in passing efficinecy.

Redshirt freshman Cole Kelley has thrown for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 18 pass attempts, while also rushing for 42 yards. It would mark Kelley’s first career start for the Razorbacks.