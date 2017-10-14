Walmart AMP Fest Attracts A Lot Of Attendees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- More than 1,500 people attended AMP Fest 2017 on Saturday (Oct. 14). The event supports the Walton Arts Center, which also organizes the event.

This year's event offered beer sampling from local brewers, live music and tech demonstrations.

"We're supporting arts education at the Walton Arts Center," said Director of Corporate Relations Taylor Speagle. "We're trying to make sure we can get every student in Northwest Arkansas access to see performing art at the center, and that's why we're here."

All proceeds from the event goes to that cause.