WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Major Cold Front

A major cold front is on the way! Enjoy the warmth on Saturday with highs near 90 because it will be the warmest day by far for the next several days...

This front will spark showers and storms today and tonight from the Great Lakes to Texas, but the worst storms will be towards Chicago. Storms are possible for our area as well, but the main threats will simply be some thunder and lightning.

These storms are expected to arrive late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Here's the breakdown hour-by-hour:

More specifically, here is when you can expect the rain to start and end where you live.

Here are the rain zone chances:

Rainfall amounts will vary from a few hundredths/tenths of an inch in the River Valley to close to half an inch in NW Arkansas.

-Matt