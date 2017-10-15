15-Year-Old Boy Fights For Life After Being Hit While Skateboarding

HEBRON, Ky. (CBS) — A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while skateboarding in Hebron.

A 15-year-old boy was skateboarding northbound on Coral Drive and entered the intersection with West Horizon Drive when a man driving a Honda Civic made a left hand turn onto Coral Drive, running the boy over just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 14).

The boy was trapped under the vehicle until a deputy arrived and jacked the vehicle up to pull him out from underneath the car. The boy was then transported by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are life-threatening.

No charges have been filed against the driver yet. He is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.