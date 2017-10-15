× Arrest Made In Friday’s Fayetteville Home Invasion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — 5NEWS confirmed with the Fayetteville police department that shortly before 1 p.,m. on Sunday (Oct. 15) the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the home invasion on River Meadow Drive that happened Friday (Oct. 13).

Lentonio Jenner, 25, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center for aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, second degree battery and terror threats.

He’s being held on no bond, according to the detention center’s web page.

Jenner has had other run-ins with law enforcement.

5NEWS reported in January, 2017, Jenner was one of four men suspected of robbing an Arvest Bank in Fayetteville; he entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in a Washington County Circuit Court. He was given an April 7, 2017 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.