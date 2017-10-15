× FORECAST: Showers Ending, Cool and Windy

SUNDAY: Morning Showers, Afternoon Sunshine, Windy & Cool – Highs in the 60s/low 70s

The cold front swept through the area Saturday morning, ushering in more seasonable temperatures for the next several days. The showers will come to an end throughout the morning hours. Here’s when you can expect the rain to end in your neighborhood.

Plenty of sunshine is expected by the afternoon, but don’t expect temperatures to warm up too much! A cold North wind will last all day, gusting above 20MPH at times. Here are the expected temperatures throughout the day today:

With temperatures dropping below 40 tonight, there may even be a bit of a wind chill early Monday morning.

-Matt