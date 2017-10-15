× Former Police Chief Due In Court Monday On Capital Murder

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A former Gateway Police Chief, Grant Hardin, is expected to enter a plea in court Monday (Oct. 16) morning in Benton County Division One Court, according to the Benton County Jail.

Hardin, 48, has been charged with capital murder in connection with shooting James Appleton, 59, in the head, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on February 23, near Garfield. When police arrived at the scene that afternoon on Gann Ridge they found Appleton’s body inside a car.

Hardin has been held on no bond since February, 24, 2017, in Benton County’s jail.