Mother Charged With Murder After Infants Found Dead; Neighbors Hold Vigil

Two toddlers were found dead late Friday (Oct. 13) night and the mother of the children has been charged with murder.

Officers were called out to the Oakland City West End Apartments on Friday night where two infants, one-year-old Jakarter Penn and two-year-old Keyounte Penn, were found dead. Police said the two little boys had obvious injuries including burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove.

Neighbors said police removed the stove and oven from the apartment.

According to preliminary information, the mother said she left her three kids with her sister, and when she came home she found the two boys unresponsive. After gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors, investigators do not believe the mother, 24-year-old Lamora Williams, left them with a caregiver.

Neighbors didn’t buy Williams’ story, telling CBS 46 that Williams had left the children home alone before. They held a vigil on Saturday night in honor of the two little boys, just wondering why something like this happened.

A third child, a three year old, was found alive in the apartment. Police are still investigating and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Williams will appear in court on Monday (Oct. 16).