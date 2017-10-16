Alma Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Child Porn

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An Alma man has been sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Kenneth Elser.

Jerry Wayne Johnson, 75, was sentenced Friday (Oct. 13) to 60 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography.

Last October, members of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Police Department, Greenwood Police Department and Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on dealing in child pornography for 30 years.

Johnson, was arrested at his home on Georgia Ridge Road, north of Alma.

Crawford County investigators said they were contacted by federal agents to serve the arrest warrant at his home where they seized Johnson’s computer.

“Graphic images of child pornography. Numerous graphic images of child pornography were on his computer,” said Crawford County Chief Deputy James Damonte.

Johnson was brought to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Investigators said they used software provided by Homeland Security to uncover the downloading, transferring and sharing of severely disturbing images involving small children.

Johnson was handed over to federal authorities and had been held without bond at the Sebastian County Detention Center. He was indicted in November 2016 and pleaded guilty in March 2017, according to Elser.

Nearly four years to the day of his current sentencing, Johnson was caught on camera for illegally distributing prescription pills by the Boone Police Department and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Boone police arrested him for outstanding arrest warrants. He was then charged with two felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and three counts of trafficking opium/heroin. He was jailed in Watauga County and held on a $50,000 secured bond.