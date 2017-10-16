Arrest Made After Dogs Allegedly “Dragged Behind Scooter”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A man in Crawford County is behind bars after allegedly dragging two dogs behind a motorized scooter.

After the horrifying ordeal, the two dogs are now recovering.

"The pads of his feet are torn," explained Rebecca Kascubowski with the Almost Home Shelter Rescue.

According to a police report, police in Crawford County ran across two canines tied to a stop sign near Martin Road off the 1200 Block of Highway 282.

"Animal control took him in," Kascubowski said, pointing to one of the two dogs, a Great Pyrenees, "They had him checked out at the emergency vet. They had everything provided for him that they needed and they were treated."

With suspect, Raul Chavez, arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals, now begins the healing.

"You can definitely see the difference in his personality," said one volunteer of the smaller dog, a mixed breed.

That smaller dog is Prince. He suffered more severe injuries than his large Great Pyrenees friend the shelter called, "Big P".

"You could tell (Big P) wasn't going to let anyone hurt him," remarked one volunteer at the shelter, "He was right there taking care of him the whole time."

Once the recovery is complete, Almost Home Shelter Rescue will try to find new homes for Prince and Big P.

The hope is that a new home might adopt these best friends together.

"If that can't happen, we'll find them the best possible home. And as cliche as it is, they'll live happily ever after."