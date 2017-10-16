× Benton County Land Annexation Put On Temporary Hold

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — As of Monday (Oct. 16), the land near Arkansas 112 will not be annexed.

Rogers wants to put the land within city limits, but the city of Bentonville wants to annex it.

During a hearing on Monday (Oct. 16), both Rogers and Bentonville agreed that the land will remain unincorporated until the question of law can be settled.

The city of Rogers said the best place for arguments is before a judge. The city released the following statement: