Deadline To Pay Personal Property Taxes In Arkansas Is Monday

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The deadline for Arkansans to pay their personal property taxes without penalty is Monday (Oct. 16).

Citizens in 57 Arkansas counties can avoid late fees and in-person payment lines by paying their property taxes online before the deadline. A directory of participating counties and secure mobile payment sites is available by clicking here.

You can also pay from your mobile device by clicking here.

The entire amount of taxes must be paid by 5:30 p.m.

Property taxes help fund public schools, libraries and emergency services for counties.