Deputies Investigate Possible Shootout In Goshen

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible shootout near Goshen, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kelly Cantrell said.

Cantrell said someone called 911 reporting that the passengers of two mustangs were shooting at each other out of the windows.

The caller told deputies it was happening near Goshen at about 4 p.m., and that the cars were going west on Bridgewater toward Old Wire Road.

Cantrell said one Mustang was red and the other one was silver.

Deputies are in the area, but have not found any evidence of a shooting.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as we learn more information.