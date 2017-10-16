Local Farmer’s Truck Stolen At State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – An Elkins farmer is out thousands of dollars because his truck has been stolen. He had used the truck to haul his cattle to the state fair in Little Rock, where it was stolen.

This past weekend would`ve been Bill Hamm`s 49th consecutive year to show his registered Herefords at the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock but that didn't happen.

“We went this year with three of our heifers, got there stayed in a hotel Thursday like we always do... got up Friday morning to go into the fair... . We had our cattle tied up out there and our truck was missing,” Hamm explained.

Hamm said he had used the Ford F-250 to pull his trailer to the state fair for more than a decade. He said it was a shock to walk out into the parking lot and not see his truck.

He also said police found no broken glass or any evidence that his truck was broken into, and no surveillance cameras were nearby.

“For someone to do that is an absolute low-life coward... to sneak in the middle of the night and steal somebody`s property, especially someone that they know... is out of town away from home... it`s just really devastating to us... .," Hamm added.

He also explained that he was hoping to be apart of the state fair for 50 consecutive years, which to a farmer, he described would be a "small miracle".

However, since he thinks his property wouldn't be safe and secure, he explained, he isn't sure that will happen.

Hamm also said they are lucky that the heifers and trailer were at the fairgrounds and not with the truck.

In an official statement, State Fair General Manager Ralph Shoptaw stated:

“We at the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show are sad that the Hamm family are not able to show this year due to the fact that their truck was stolen while they were here. Raising and showing livestock is very expensive... but very rewarding to the youth of Arkansas who travel to livestock shows around the country."